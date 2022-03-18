The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, March 18, 2022 5:00 pm

NCAA men: Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Second-seeded Villanova has defeated 15th-seeded Delaware 80-60 in their first-round NCAA South Region men's tournament game in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats, now 27-7, advance to a Sunday game against Ohio State, which beat Loyola Chicago earlier Friday. Delaware finished 22-13.

