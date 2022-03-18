NCAA men: Texas Tech 97, Montana State 62

Third-seeded Texas Tech has defeated 14th-seeded Montana State 97-62 in their first-round West Regional men's tournament game in San Diego.

Texas Tech, now 26-9, advances to a Sunday game against the winner of the Alabama-Notre Dame game later Friday. Montana State finishes 27-8.

