Friday, March 18, 2022 3:54 pm
NCAA men: Texas Tech 97, Montana State 62
Third-seeded Texas Tech has defeated 14th-seeded Montana State 97-62 in their first-round West Regional men's tournament game in San Diego.
Texas Tech, now 26-9, advances to a Sunday game against the winner of the Alabama-Notre Dame game later Friday. Montana State finishes 27-8.
