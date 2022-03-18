NCAA men: Auburn 80, Jacksonville State 61

Second-seeded Auburn has defeated 15th-seeded Jacksonville State 80-61 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Greenville, South Carolina.

Auburn, now 28-5, advances to a Sunday game against the winner of the USC-Miami game later today. Jacksonville State finishes 21-11.

