Friday, March 18, 2022 2:51 pm
NCAA men: Auburn 80, Jacksonville State 61
The Journal Gazette
Second-seeded Auburn has defeated 15th-seeded Jacksonville State 80-61 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Greenville, South Carolina.
Auburn, now 28-5, advances to a Sunday game against the winner of the USC-Miami game later today. Jacksonville State finishes 21-11.
