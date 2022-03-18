Shrine to honor Vietnam-era veterans March 26

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum, 2122 O’Day Road, said Friday it will pay tribute to all Vietnam-era veterans March 26.

A "Welcome Home" event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a gift of gratitude to all Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam Era from 1955 to 1975, a news release said. The veterans will receive a free copy of a full-color coffee table book titled “A Time to Honor.”

Jill Fewell, executive director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc., is coordinating the event.

“We’ve passed out hundreds of these books across Indiana to many veterans and they’re all thrilled to receive the book and enjoy the camaraderie with their fellow veterans gathering for this special event," Fewell said in a statement.

Veterans are encouraged to bring military service photos and any mementos to share. Representatives from federal and state benefits assistance offices will also be at the Shrine to help answer veterans' questions. Food and refreshments will be provided.

The Shrine also invites veterans to visit the Memorial Wall March 29 for National Vietnam Veterans Day when it will be open for a special observance.