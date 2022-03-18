The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, March 18, 2022

NCAA men: Ohio State 54. Loyola Chicago 41

Seventh-seeded Ohio State has defeated 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago 54-41 in their first-round NCAA South Region men's tournament game at Pittsburgh.

The Buckeyes, now 20-11, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Delaware-Villanova game later Friday. Loyola Chicago finishes 25-8.

