NCAA men: Ohio State 54. Loyola Chicago 41

Seventh-seeded Ohio State has defeated 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago 54-41 in their first-round NCAA South Region men's tournament game at Pittsburgh.

The Buckeyes, now 20-11, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Delaware-Villanova game later Friday. Loyola Chicago finishes 25-8.

