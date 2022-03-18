Allen County commissioners opt back in to recalibrated opioid settlement

First they were in. Then they were out. Now, they're back in again.

That's the record of the Allen County Commissioners in deciding what to do about a lawsuit against some opioid manufacturers and distributors.

After dropping out of a suit against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and Amerisource Bergen last year, the commissioners this morning voted to opt back in after they learned of a recalibrated settlement called more favorable to them by Laura Maser, county attorney.

"We're betting now on more of a sure thing," said Commissioners Chairman Nelson Peters, who agreed being part of the settlement was better than trying to go it alone.

The county will be paid about $200,000 a year during an 18-year period, except for the first year, which will be less because of a reduction to pay attorneys, Maser said.

Attorneys' compensation was reduced from 25% to a maximum of 8.7%, she said, leaving more money for counties and other plaintiffs.

