DeKalb reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it had confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 11,354 cases and 106 deaths.

Because of low case counts and the end of the state's public health emergency, the department said it would be ending its weekly reports. It said county data would remain available at coronavirus.in.gov, the state's COVID-19 dashboard.