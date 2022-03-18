Verbatim: Dupont Road traffic light

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued the following Friday, March 18, 2022 –

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new traffic signal scheduled to be activated on or after March 21.

The new signal is located at the intersection of S.R. 1/Dupont Road and Dupont Oaks Boulevard/Old Ridge Drive.

The signal was installed as part of the new Meijer store being built along S.R. 1/Dupont Road.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area as traffic adjusts to the new signal.

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active work zone.