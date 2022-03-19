Late night laughs

The right address

“Yeah, that's right, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky brought out all of America's major moments: 'I have a dream,' 9/11, Mount Rushmore. You know he was on Wikipedia last night planning this out: [imitating Zelensky] 'OK, Pearl Harbor, Boston Tea Party – should I mention Hulk Hogan sex tape, maybe.'

“And by the way, props to him, I mean he knows way more about America than most U.S. senators know about his country. Like, can you imagine how they would sound if they had to give an inspiring speech using Ukrainian history? [imitating U.S. senator] 'Uh, people of Ukraine, remember the vision of your founder – I want to say Daniel Ukraine?'

“I'm also impressed that Zelensky was able to dodge so many land mines in his research, because you realize this could have gone very wrong: [imitating Zelensky] 'And now to 9/11, which as we all know from YouTube was inside job. I see you, Bush.' ”

– Trevor Noah

“But Zelensky appealed directly to Congress. He said, 'We need you right now.' And Congress was like, 'Listen, we'd love to help, but we just made daylight saving time permanent and we are wiped out, so.'

“Zelensky asked America to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which we're reluctant to do because it could result in nuclear war. But we are willing to wear blue and yellow lapel pins at all the awards shows this month, so that's something, right?”

– Jimmy Kimmel

Time for change

“The United States Senate today voted across party lines to make daylight saving time permanent, meaning we may never have to change the clock on the microwave again!

“Various politicians have been trying to do this for years but they kept getting clock blocked.

“Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, was the lead sponsor of the bill. He said there's 'strong science' behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock-switching has. Well, good for you, Marco. Wait until you find out about all the other things that have strong science behind them. You're going to be amazed. It's going to be big for you.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Meanwhile, every wall clock said, 'But that's the only time you ever touch me.' ” – Jimmy Fallon

Brady bunched

“So with this move, Tom Brady has officially, officially, officially confirmed himself as the greatest of all time, because you see, this move right here is what all the greatest do – they retire, and they come right back. Yeah, Michael Jordan did it. Jay-Z did it. And the greatest of all time, Jesus. Yeah, that guy retired from life for three days before he was like, 'Nah, the game needs me.'

“Also some people are just not made for the retired life, especially Tom Brady. Think about it: For 22 years, he's had men the size of little trucks trying to tackle him. That's adrenaline. Yeah, can you imagine how boring his home life is right now. Even hiring his own commentators probably didn't help.” – Trevor Noah

“Tom Brady is like your friend who announces she's quitting Instagram and then posts something three hours later.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“That's right, Tom Brady is back, and once again he made history as the first person to ever move to Florida and un-retire.

“Brady's retirement lasted 40 days. In other words, he pretty much gave up football for Lent.” – Jimmy Fallon