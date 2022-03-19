FAME Festival returns

Brenn Beck made sure he didn't miss a single hand.

The Fort Wayne father high-fived members of the Croninger Elementary School choir after its performance during the 35th annual FAME Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Saturday.

"Nailed it ... nailed it ... nailed it!" he told each member exiting the stage platform. "It's good to encourage the kids, you know. It's not easy to perform in front of people. My daughter was up all night thinking about it."

Eleven-year-old Frances Beck did just fine, though, as did the thousands of other northeast Indiana students taking part in the arts showcase that returned after being upended for two years during the pandemic.

FAME – Foundation for Art and Music in Education – annually puts on a two-day festival to highlight student talent, but health concerns related to the pandemic shortened the event to one day.

Even so, the organization's Executive Director Ella Keen is grateful to be back in person.

"We were one of the first to cancel our festival when the pandemic began and had a virtual event last year," she said, "so we wanted to ease back into it this year."

Saturday's show featured 25 musical performances and some 6,000 pieces of art, as well as hands-on activities and demonstrations. The Jazz Age was this year's theme.

"We need to show the kids that art has merit and that's important.," Keen said.

Local artist Theoplis Smith III agrees and says early exposure to the arts "is absolutely" crucial to nurturing a student's creativity.

"I try to put myself in their shoes," said Smith, who was a featured artist at the festival. "I didn't like homework when I was in school, but I liked to draw so I drew pictures to help me retain information. Some kids are like that."

Mom Melissa Polston had a little one in a stroller and another sitting in the audience during the Croninger Elementary School choir performance, which included "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music" and the Stevie Wonder classic "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing."

"My daughter isn't old enough to participate, but she wanted to watch to get inspired," Polston said of her 9-year-old, Carleigh, who sat bright-eyed during Croninger Elementary's set.

"She has some art on display, but I'm not sure where it is," Polston smiled. "There are a lot."

