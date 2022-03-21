Pets of the week

Centauri is a 1-year, 8-month-old-spayed rabbit. She is used to having out-of-cage time every day and is litter box trained. Rabbit adoption fee is $25. This does not include a cage or supplies. Call Animal Care & Control at 427-1244 Tuesday through Friday.
Humane Fort Wayne
Danica Lee is an 11-month-old spayed domestic shorthair. She is a sweet cat who will make you smile after a long day at work. To meet Danica Lee, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0459 Tuesday through Sunday.
Humane Fort Wayne
Greedo is a 1-year-old spayed terrier/pit bull mix. Greedo has a fun personality and is ready to go to a home of her own. Greedo would be a great hiking, camping, or running partner. To meet Greedo, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0459 Tuesday through Sunday.