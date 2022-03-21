Victim of Saturday shooting identified

A 24-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting Saturday on the city’s southeast side, the Allen County coroner’s office announced today.

Ro Ze Ma, a Fort Wayne woman, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the death has been ruled a homicide, a news release said. The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment of the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive, which is near the intersection of Paulding Road and Anthony Boulevard.

Har San, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested and charged with murder, Fort Wayne police announced Sunday. He was also charged with two felonies -- dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine.

Police believe the woman was inside her apartment when someone opened the rear door and began firing shots into the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after she arrived to the emergency room.

The fatal shooting marks the third homicide in Allen County in 2022.

The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

