Monday, March 21, 2022 12:32 pm

Cromwell pedestrian dies in Indiana 13 crash

A 21-year-old Cromwell man walking on the travel portion of Indiana 13 died early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

Eric Espinoza was walking on the state highway, north of Syracuse Webster Road, shortly before 4 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven north by a 25-year-old North Webster woman, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Espinoza died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

 

