Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall 10 cents a gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne. Prices in Fort Wayne are 74.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today, Gasbuddy said in a statement. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, the statement said.

“For the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas.

"For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices."