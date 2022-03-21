MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – "Give me a Philly cheese!" Purdue forward Mason Gillis bellowed at the top of his lungs as he sprinted into the Boilermaker locker room, moments after his team locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Philadelphia.

Trevion Williams scored 22 points on 10 for 13 from the field, Zach Edey added 11 points and 10 rebounds and the No. 3 seed Boilers defeated sixth-seeded Texas 81-71 in the tournament's Round of 32 on Sunday night at the Fiserv Forum, punching their ticket to the regional semifinals for the fourth time in five tournaments and the sixth time in 17 years under coach Matt Painter.

"Oh, man, I just, man, I had a lot of fun out there, man just knowing what I've been through with those guys," Williams said, his voice cracking. "I'm sorry, I have no voice, I've been screaming all day.

"It means a lot to be in this position. This is what we work for. As I said, we put ourselves in this position and we fought today. Everybody's been through it and they knew what was on the line, they knew what it meant to our seniors. So everybody came out to play and we played our hardest and we got it done."

Purdue (29-7) will face No. 15 seed St. Peter's on Friday in Philadelphia for a trip to the Elite Eight.

The Boilermakers led 72-62 with 2:29 left after Jaden Ivey hit a 3-pointer and Ethan Morton followed with a pair of free throws. The Longhorns (22-12) struck back, getting a 4-point play from Jase Febres. Morton committed the foul as Febres launched a 3, though the sophomore insisted to Painter he did not touch the shooter. Less than a minute later, Texas guard Marcus Carr buried a 3 and Purdue's lead had shrunk to three with 1:31 to go. Carr, a former Minnesota guard playing his fifth career game against Purdue, had 23 points.

After the Boilermakers nearly threw the ball away – replay revealed the ball had gone off Texas – the ball went to Ivey at the top of the key. Williams came to screen for him, but the South Bend native waved him off. Ivey took one dribble toward the rim, then stepped back and curled in a 3-pointer over the desperate contest of Texas guard Courtney Ramey to put Purdue ahead 77-71.

"All game he was chirping, just trying to get me out of rhythm," Ivey said of Ramey. "I just stayed poised the whole game. That's what it comes down to. People are going to try to get you out of rhythm and try to talk to you. You've just got to stay focused on the main goal and I felt like I did that."

Ivey had 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting and is averaging 22 points in three career NCAA Tournament games.

After he made his 3-pointer to put the Boilers up six, Ramey threw a poor pass and Morton tipped it out of bounds off a Texas fingertip.

The Boilermakers made four free throws in the final 40 seconds to clinch the victory and finish the game on a 7-0 run.

Purdue went 33 of 46 at the foul line, while Texas was 7 for 12. Purdue was in the bonus less than six minutes into the second half and Texas committed 29 fouls in the game.

"Really, the differential in the game, you guys know this, was the free throws," Texas coach Chris Beard said. "(I have to) be careful what I say, but 46-12, there hasn't been a lot of games in the NCAA Tournament like that. ... Obviously there was going to be a discrepancy because of their playing through the post and us trying to get 3-point shots.

"Obviously when you get fouled right around the basket, everybody sees it. But I thought there was a lot of fouls out on the floor where the calls didn't go our way. So we know that's a big part of Purdue's identity, but again, guys, 46 to 12, that's a little frustrating."

Purdue came into the game with the third-best made free throw margin in the country at plus-203.

Purdue beat Beard in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three tries after losing to him when he was coaching Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016 and Texas Tech in 2018.

Texas led by as many as six in the first half after knocked down three 3-pointers in the first 4:15, but the Longhorns went ice-cold midway through the half, missing 16 consecutive shots and going 9:44 without scoring. It was the second straight half, following the second half of their Round of 64 win over Yale, in which the Boilermakers had forced an opponent into at least 15 straight missed shots.

Texas shot 40% in the game, two days after the Boilers held Yale to 37%.

"Most of the season, we struggled when the ball wasn't going in, we let it affect our defense," said Gillis, who had seven rebounds. "Today, I felt like we really focused on staying the course throughout the game. ... The biggest thing was our communication on defense. Every time we had a little breakdown, we were able to fix it real quick. Just talking, communication on switches and then every time they did have a shot, contesting and making it as hard as possible."

While Texas was missing everything, the Boilers scored 20 straight points, turning a six-point deficit into a 28-14 lead with 6:08 left in the half. The biggest shot was a Morton 3-pointer off a dish from Ivey that sent the Purdue lead to double digits for the first time.

Morton played 22 minutes, scored eight points on 2-of-2 shooting, grabbed two rebounds, blocked two shots and at times guarded Carr.

"Ethan was unbelievable tonight," guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. "His size affected Marcus. ... He was just locked in, he knew what was going on, he knew what we were trying to do."

Morton's 3-pointer to make it 24-14 was the only long-range shot the Boilermakers made in their first 10 attempts from distance. Purdue's second made 3 did not come until more than 15 minutes of game time after Morton's, when Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst hit one to put the Boilers up 46-44 with 13:20 left after Hunter found him in the corner.

Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, had four points in nine minutes.

Texas tied the game at 52 on a Christian Bishop reverse layup with 9:32 left, but Purdue responded with a 13-4 run. Hunter got it going with a 3 – his only field goal in a 1-for-7 shooting performance – off a circus pass from Ivey as the latter was driving to the basket and falling down. Williams scored with his right hand in the post and then slipped wide-open to the rim off a fake ball-screen, giving Hunter a chance to find him for a layup and a seven-point lead.

Williams added a shimmy in the post into another right-handed jump hook moments later.

"(Purdue's guards) definitely were looking for me," the senior Boilers center said. "I felt like I was a little more patient today. I took my time and got to my move, just doing what I do best, getting to my jump hook. I kept it simple more than anything. Sometimes we get out there, we get the lead and, you know, we try to be flashy or we try to do something cool on the court. Today was about being solid, it was about being solid down the stretch."

When Morton drilled a 3 off a fast-break pass from Ivey, the Boilers led 65-56 at the 5:34 mark.

