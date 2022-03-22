GOP leadership promises override attempt on transgender sports bill

INDIANAPOLIS -- The backlash against Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a transgender sports bill has been prolific, with numerous state and federal politicians calling him out and House GOP leadership on Tuesday promising a veto override vote May 24.

“The fundamental goal of this legislation is to protect competition in girls' sports, and House Republicans will vote to override this veto when lawmakers meet again on May 24,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field -- and that's exactly what they deserve.”

The legislature had already set May 24 as a technical corrections day during which lawmakers can override or sustain a veto.

In Indiana, a simple majority vote is needed to override -- rather than a two-thirds level.

House Bill 1041 would have banned transgender girls from participating on K-12 sports teams’ aligning with their gender identity.

There have been no examples of problems in Indiana and the Indiana High School Athletic Association has had a policy for 10 years -- something Holcomb pointed out in his veto letter.

