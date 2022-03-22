Protest lawsuit settled, lawyers say

The city of Fort Wayne and a man who lost an eye during downtown protests nearly two years ago have reached a settlement in a lawsuit.

Attorneys for both sides asked a judge today to give them until April 21 to obtain signatures and file appropriate dismissal documents. The two sides asked for the 30-day extension after completing the terms of a settlement agreement Monday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Mediator Eric Chickedantz told the court the two sides had agreed on a resolution in January.

Balin Brake sued the city in October 2020, alleging his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during protests against systemic racism downtown May 30 of that year. In an amended complaint, Brake accused Fort Wayne officer Justin Holmes of firing the tear gas canister at him that caused him to lose his eye.

Brake was seeking an unspecified amount in damages for his injuries and attorney fees. He had asked for a jury trial.

City officials had denied any Fort Wayne police officer fired the tear gas canister that caused Brake to lose his eye. The city denied liability and said the police officers' actions did not cause the incident or Brake's injuries.

