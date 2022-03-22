4 peregrine falcon eggs spotted at I&M

Four peregrine falcon eggs have been spotted atop Indiana Michigan Power Center, the Fort Wayne-based utility announced today.

The first egg was spotted March 13 and the fourth was visible Saturday, I&M said in a statement.

Since 1996, 65 falcon chicks have hatched in the nesting box atop Indiana Michigan Power Center, the tallest building in Fort Wayne, the statement said.

It said the parents are presumed to be Jamie, a male, and Moxie, a female, and if confirmed they will have laid at least 29 eggs at the site since 2013.

The eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age, the statement said. To view the nest, eggs and parents, go to www.indianamichiganpower.com/falconcam