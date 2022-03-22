Verbatim: Potempa to lead Parkview Wabash

Parkview Health issued the following –

WABASH, IND. – March 22, 2022 – Debra Potempa, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, has been named president of Parkview Wabash Hospital (PWB), effective April 18, 2022. Marilyn Custer-Mitchell, who currently serves as president of PWB, will soon be retiring. Custer-Mitchell has served the Wabash community in a hospital leadership role for more than 14 years.

“On behalf of the Parkview Wabash Hospital Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Marilyn for her dedicated leadership and service to the Wabash community,” said Howard Halderman, chairman of the PWB Board of Directors. “Beginning at Wabash County Hospital, she led the transition to Parkview, including the move to an entirely new hospital. Her work to help design and develop that facility will leave a lasting impact for generations to come. Marilyn blessed Wabash immensely through her service at Parkview Wabash and many other organizations throughout the Wabash community.

“We are confident that Deb will continue to lead Parkview Wabash with a heart for our patients, and in the best interests of our caregivers. We are excited to welcome her to the leadership team.”

Potempa joins Parkview from Mercyhealth, which serves northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, where she was most recently system chief nursing officer and vice president of hospital operations. Her experience also includes leadership roles at Provena Health System and The University of Chicago Hospitals.

“I am eager to get to know the team at Parkview Wabash and the community as a whole,” said Potempa. “This hospital is already so successful. My hope is to continue to build on that success to best serve Wabash and the surrounding communities and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our patients.”

Among Potempa’s extensive nursing background and operational leadership experience, she successfully led Mercyhealth to its second system-wide Magnet designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2019. Prior to her multiple nursing leadership roles at Mercyhealth, she served as service line director for critical care and cardiopulmonary services at Provena Mercy Medical Center.

“Deb’s experience in hospital operations, paired with her vast clinical nursing background, enable her to lead Parkview Wabash Hospital with a thorough understanding of patients’ and co-workers’ needs,” said Rick Henvey, president, Healthcare Operations, Parkview Health. “Under her leadership, this incredible team will surely continue to thrive in delivering on Parkview’s brand promise of excellent care for every person, every day.”

Potempa holds a Master of Science degree in Nursing from St. Xavier University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from DePaul University, both in Chicago. She is a board-certified nurse executive – advanced, and a graduate of The Kellogg School’s Executive Education Program for Nurse Leaders. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.