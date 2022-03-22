The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 9:39 am

Flags at half-staff for Tomkiewicz

The Board of Commissioners of Allen County is directing flags to be flown at half-staff at all county buildings to honor the life of Marine Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.

The serviceman was one of four Marines killed late Friday while on a training mission in the Arctic Circle.

Tomkiewicz, 27, was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation.

