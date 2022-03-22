Verbatim: Lewinsky tickets on sale

Purdue Fort Wayne issued the following Tuesday, March 22, 2022 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Nearly a quarter century ago, the next speaker in Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Omnibus series unwittingly became a household name and victim of public persecution and bullying. Monica Lewinsky has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment – advocating for a safer social media environment.

Lewinsky will present “The Price of Shame” at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall in Rhinehart Music Center on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets will be available online through the university’s ticketing platform beginning at noon today and in person at the Schatzlein Box Office starting at 1:30 p.m. There is a two-ticket limit per person for this presentation.

To guarantee a seat, the free tickets may be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.

All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.

As a public speaker, writer, and contributor to Vanity Fair, Lewinsky addresses such topics as survival, resilience, digital reputation, and equality. She recently served as a producer for the acclaimed TV series Impeachment: American Crime Story that chronicles her experiences in Washington.

Lewinsky graduated with a degree in psychology from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and while living abroad for graduate school, earned a master’s degree in social psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Science.