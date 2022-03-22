Silver Alert issued for New Haven teen

Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a New Haven girl missing since Monday.

Karen Garcia, 15, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Karen is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.