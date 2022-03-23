Severe storms possible later this afternoon, weather service says

Severe storms with damaging winds and large hail are possible this afternoon and early this evening in Allen County and five other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties, the National Weather Service said today.

Additional rainfall will continue to cause minor river flooding on some rivers, and field flooding and flooding of low-lying areas will persist in the area, which also includes Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, showers and thunderstorms will move across the region on Wednesday, the weather service said. It said some storms may be severe; the primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but a tornado risk exists.

In other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the weather service said, thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon into this evening, but severe storms are not expected.