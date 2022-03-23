Fort Wayne announces $38.5 million in neighborhood improvement projects

Fort Wayne officials announced today $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements city residents will see this year.

About $29.1 million will be spent on streets, roads and bridges, $6 million on sidewalks and alleys and $3.4 million on trails. The city has released a full list of the planned projects, which is online at https://we.tl/t-dwy1Sn2LQS.

“Neighborhoods are truly the backbone of our city,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “That’s why we’re going to invest a record amount in public works projects this year.”

The plans include seven concrete street repairs in seven neighborhoods, two arterial concrete street rehabilitation projects, seven traffic projects and seven sidewalk projects. The city will also replace 16 concrete alleys and four brick alleys.

The city’s Public Works Division will also work on 22 projects in the study, design and land acquisition phase.

Shan Gunawardena, Public Works director, said investing in neighborhoods is a top priority for the city.

