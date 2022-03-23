'Hairspray' performance postponed

Because of unforeseen circumstances, tonight's performance of "Hairspray" at the Embassy Theatre has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. April 11, the theater announced today.

Tickets for the original show date are valid and will be honored at the rescheduled performance on April 11, the theater said in a statement.

Patrons with questions or who are unable to attend April 11 are asked to contact the Embassy Theatre box office at 260-424-5665 or ticketing@fwembassytheatre.org.

The touring show's cast includes Billy Dawson as Corny Collins. Dawson was a staple of the Fort Wayne theater scene before leaving the city to pursue a professional acting career.