Verbatim: I-69 superstructure replacement

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued the following Wednesday, March 23, 2022 –

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the beginning of a superstructure replacement project on I-69.

Work is going to take place on the bridges over Robinson Creek which is just north of Lower Huntington Road.

This project will take place over several construction seasons, with the first phase of work scheduled to begin on or after March 26 with work expected to end for this year in November.

There will be various traffic changes and speed restrictions in the area throughout the project.

Shoulder strengthening will take place first before other phases of the project. The right lane and shoulder of southbound I-69 will be closed from the morning of March 26 until the morning of April 1. Crews will then move to the northbound lanes which will have the right lane and right shoulder closed from the morning of April 2 until the morning of April 8. During these lane closures, significant backups are expected during peak travel hours and drivers might want to seek an alternate route. A width restriction of 15 feet will also be in place during this portion of the project.

Once the shoulder strengthening portion of the project is complete, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes and work on the median half of the superstructure will take place in both directions of I-69.

Next construction season the outside half of the superstructure will be removed and constructed in both directions. Overall, the project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.