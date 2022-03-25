Rescue Mission offering overnight sheltering to women, children

For the first time in its roughly 119-year history, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering emergency shelter services to more than men.

The organization already provides long term housing for women and children, but the housing situation in Fort Wayne has changed enough that the rescue mission began offering overnight sheltering on March 1.

The program started the same day the Fort Wayne community’s winter weather contingency plan ended. The winter program began Dec. 22.

Other organizations changed what they offer the homeless or those having housing trouble, some because of COVID-19 and some for other reasons. This left women and children who need emergency assistance with fewer places to go.

"They were just kind of left out in the cold," said Blake Douglas, director of marketing and communications for the rescue mission.

Dusty Krause, senior vice-president of program Operations at The Rescue Mission, stated in the official announcement, "There was a large gap within our community that we could not allow to continue."

Now the mission is sheltering the women in a secured area at the men’s shelter, 404 E. Washington Blvd.

Women who use the emergency help will be given a needs assessment. Based on that, some will be relocated to the long-term help Charis House, 431 Fairmount Place.

Douglas said the long term temporary housing can last up to 24 months. Charis House has additional support services to help residents stabilize their lives.

The rescue mission long term stays address the root causes of homelessness over a longer period, said Karla Lipsey, Charis House senior vice president of program operations. However, the gap in services for homeless women and children is growing.

Charis House has a capacity of 75 beds but no room to expand physically. So the rescue mission is purchasing the property at 5920 Decatur Road to help with the rising demand.

The mission is serving about three times the people it has in previous years, according to the group’s announcement of the emergency program.

Douglas said that the Department of Housing and Urban Development “point in time” study states that the current state of homelessness has been like this for a while. However, based on the number of first-time or “unique” people the rescue mission has served, the HUD numbers seem significantly less than what Fort Wayne experiences, he said.

