Pedestrian victim of Coliseum Boulevard crash identified

A 51-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 1300 block of Coliseum Boulevard North about 6:45 a.m. today, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Christopher Lynn Daugherty died accidentally at the scene from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement.

His death is the 11th traffic fatality in the county during 2022, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.