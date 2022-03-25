Mixed-use building planned for north side of St. Marys River

The north side of the St. Marys River is planned to sprout its first project associated with Promenade Park -- another mixed-use building by Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely.

On a 2.28-acre site known as The Wedge, the multistory structure will combine apartments and townhomes, retail space, outdoor dining and parking, the city announced this morning in a news release.

Barrett & Stokely is investing $51 million in the project, its third mixed use building in the general area of Promenade Park.

The company also is now building the $91 million Riverfront at Promenade Park immediately east of the park and the $67 million Lofts at Headwaters Park, on the former parking lot of Club Soda, just south of Headwaters Park's pavilion.

Construction at The Wedge is expected to begin next year.

rsalter@jg.net