Indiana jobless rate falls to 2.3% in February

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.3% in February from 2.4% in January, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% in February from 4.0% in January, the department said in a statement.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 61.9% in January to 62.1% in February, falling just below the national rate of 62.3%, the statement said. It said Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,315,890.

“This is positive news for the State of Indiana,” department Commissioner Fred Payne said in the statement. “Unemployment fell again while private employment and labor force participation numbers both increased -- a winning combination. Now we need to sustain that success long-term.”