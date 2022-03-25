The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, March 25, 2022 6:25 am

4 escape house fire

Four adults escaped a fire that caused minor damage to a single-story home just before midnight Thursday.

When crews arrived at 4629 Spatz Ave. they saw smoke coming from the attic of the house.

The occupants escaped safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Crews had the small blaze under control in 15 minutes. Investigators determined an electrical malfunction caused he blaze.

 

