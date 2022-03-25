Friday, March 25, 2022 6:25 am
4 escape house fire
The Journal Gazette
Four adults escaped a fire that caused minor damage to a single-story home just before midnight Thursday.
When crews arrived at 4629 Spatz Ave. they saw smoke coming from the attic of the house.
The occupants escaped safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.
Crews had the small blaze under control in 15 minutes. Investigators determined an electrical malfunction caused he blaze.
