Area girls take in Cinderella Day

Cinderella Dress Day organizers don't want young girls fooled – life is not all glass slippers, tiaras and finding Prince Charming.

Offering affordable prom dresses is the hook of the event, but women's health is the anchor.

"The main emphasis really is on health, but the dresses pull them in," said Tonya Hughes, co-chair of Cinderella Dress Day, which drew at least 700 middle and high school girls to the Grand Wayne Center on Saturday.

"We want them to learn healthy habits now before they get out into the world."

Vendors at the event's health fair included Women's Health Advantage, the Allen County Department of Health and Super Shot, the latter offering counsel on COVID-19 and human papillomavirus or HPV vaccinations.

While information about the coronavirus is prevalent, guidance on HPV is lacking at times, Hughes said.

HPV infection is most common in people in their late teens and early 20s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are about 40 types of HPV that can infect the genital areas of men and women. Most HPV types cause no symptoms and go away on their own.

It is most often spread during vaginal or anal sex.

South Side High School junior Rose Collins, 16, said she appreciates such health insight.

"At school, it's not talked about as much or as elaborate as it is here," Collins said.

But she admits that gazing at beautiful prom dresses is fun.

"We just wanted to see what was here," said Collins, who came with a friend. "It's a good way to spend a Saturday."

To enter the "Prom Boutique," though, participants had to stop in to at least five health education booths to get their "passports" stamped. A secret phrase served as a stamp or proof of their booth visit.

The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance has hosted Cinderella Dress Day for more than two decades. Hughes said this year's event featured some 6,000 free and reduced-price gowns donated by local retailers and others.

Katie Hartup, 17, is a senior at Huntington North High School. She spent several years as a missionary in Mexico and Belize with her family.

The experience taught her to be practical.

"When my mom told me about Cinderella Day, I thought it was a good idea," Hartup said. "Why go out and spend $600 on a dress?"

