Verbatim: City golf courses closed this weekend

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department issued the following Saturday, March 26, 2022 –

Fort Wayne, Ind. –The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has decided to close the City Golf Courses for the weekend due to the current weather conditions. All three courses will be closed on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. If weather permits, courses will re-open on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

To check on course availability on Monday, March 28, or to schedule tee times call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play.

Foster Park Golf Course, 427-6735, www.fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6710, www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6745, www.shoaffgolfcourse.com