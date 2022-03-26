2 hurt in off-road incident

DeKalb County police believe alcohol was a factor in an off-road incident that left two people unconscious and halfway submerged inside a vehicle Friday.

Officers said they were called to the 4600 block of County Road 22 around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle stuck in a flooded, wooded area about a mile off the roadway.

Driver Glenn Crawford, 28, and his passenger Eyon Reas, 29, were unconscious inside the idling vehicle.

Officers said the individuals suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and severe hypothermia and were taken to a hospital after area residents assisted in freeing their vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.