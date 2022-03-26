Man critical after motel shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries at a Fort Wayne motel early today.

Officers said they were called to Coliseum Inn, 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd., about 12:41 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.