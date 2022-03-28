Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette Playing disc golf on a chilly Sunday at Swinney Park are, from left, Brandon Voglewede, Nick Dohrman and Austin Eichhorn. Previous Next Monday, March 28, 2022 1:00 am At least the sun was shining At least the sun was shining Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Wall, museum inspire reflections Former Marine helps keep Parkview shipshape Paying pension debt prioritized Over 6 decades of service to department celebrated 700 girls visit Cinderella Dress Day 2 rescued from flooded vehicle Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education