Pets of the week

Mr. Beans is a 21/2-year-old neutered male black and white cat. He has been waiting over a month to be adopted. To check out Mr. Beans, call Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244 or go to www.fwacc.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Midnight is 2-year-old mixed female who has lived with other cats. To get to know Midnight, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-4054 or complete an application at www.humanefw.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Betty is a 9-year-old female Schipperke who is partly blind. To meet Betty, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-4054 or fill out an application at www.humanefw.org.