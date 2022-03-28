Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall 6 cents in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 48.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.52 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.