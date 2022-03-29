1 found dead in southern Allen County house fire

A person was found dead in the debris of a Saturday morning house fire in southern Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.

The person has not been positively identified, and additional testing is ongoing to determine the identification, the coroner's office said in a statement. The cause and manner of the person's death are pending.

Poe firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 17600 block of Morton Road, in Allen County north of Ossian, about 10:20 a.m. and upon arrival found the home to be consumed by fire, the statement said. The person was found within the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office, the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.