Tuesday, March 29, 2022 4:19 pm
Wintry mix: Williams
The Journal Gazette
A brief wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible when precipitation begins tonight in Williams County, Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
Minimal effects are expected as temperatures will quickly rise above freezing, the weather service said.
It said south winds will gust 35 to 45 mph on Wednesday, and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story