Victim of Huntington County crash identified

A 67-year-old Huntington woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at a U.S. 24 intersection in Huntington County, the county coroner's office said today.

Cynthia J. Asher had stopped on Mahon Road at U.S. 24 about 3:25 p.m., allowed a couple of vehicles to pass, then proceeded Victim to cross the highway and collided with an eastbound vehicle, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Asher died at the scene, the statement said. It said the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office continues, the statement said.