Himsel encourages NACS employees, board to look forward

Chris Himsel, the longtime Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent whose final year was marked by uproar about COVID-19 policies, wants elected officials and staff to look forward.

In separate, similar letters, Himsel offered encouragement to employees and a list of tasks that await board consideration. His June 30 retirement was formally accepted Monday; he remains on medical leave until then.

"I hope Northwest Allen County Schools continues to enjoy success, and I equally hope it continues its commitment to working collaboratively to meet the needs of each child it is blessed to serve," Himsel told the board.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Thursday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.