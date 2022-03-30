Wind advisory: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells, Mercer, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon to 11 p.m. today for areas south of Allen County, saying gusts of up to 45 mph are expected that could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and cause a few power outages.

It said outdoor objects should be secured, and drivers should use extra caution, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Other counties included in the advisory area are Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio.

An area including Mercer County, Ohio, has a wind advisory from noon to 6 a.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the weather service said.