NACS COVID-19 lawsuit narrows

The lawsuit six parents brought against Northwest Allen County Schools over COVID-19 policies has narrowed.

Judge David Avery of Allen Superior Court this week granted the parents' request to dismiss five counts without prejudice, meaning they could refile the claims.

The accusations addressed emergency disaster management law, distribution of powers, religious exemptions, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and equal privileges and immunities.

Four counts remain, including accusations that state quarantine laws and the U.S. Constitution were violated, among other claims.

The March 28 action also dismissed defendants Gov. Eric Holcomb and Tanya Pickett, an assistant principal, from the case without prejudice.

The parents, who collectively represent 12 children, filed the lawsuit in September after NACS reinstated a mask mandate. The complaint addressed the facial covering requirement as well as other pandemic-related topics, including quarantines, vaccination status and contact tracing.

The court previously dismissed some counts, including claims concerning masks and vaccine passport law.

