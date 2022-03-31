Harvey Cocks, longtime Fort Wayne Youtheater director, dies at 96

Harvey Cocks, a longtime member of the Fort Wayne area's theater community, died today at Stillwater Hospice.

Executive/artistic director of Fort Wayne Youtheatre for more than four decades, Cocks, 96, would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Sunday.

He was known for coming from a theatrical family whose patriarch and Cocks' father, Harvey Cocks Sr., managed Fort Wayne's Emboyd Theatre, now the Embassy, beginning in 1939 and later owned Quimby Village and what is now the Clyde Theatre.

Cocks likely got bit by the show business bug in childhood, as he grew up able to watch stars including Al Jolson and Bing Crosby perform live. He left Fort Wayne after high school for New York City, where Broadway welcomed him with roles nearly immediately.

Most notably, Cocks acted for 3 1/2 years in the original "Life with Father," still the longest-running play in Broadway history. In 1958, he married his wife, Jean Hansen, and the two had two children, Ann and Christopher.

Cocks returned to Fort Wayne to take over Quimby Village, left to him by his father. In 1977, he began as director of Youtheatre, staying until 2010, when he became artist-in-residence, bringing his time with the theater to 45 years.

Christopher Murphy, Youtheatre's assistant director and director of outreach, said the family is planning a funeral and the theater community plans a memorial tribute, but arrangements were not ready to be announced today.

