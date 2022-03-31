Thursday, March 31, 2022 10:38 am
Girl struck while walking to school
The Journal Gazette
Another student has been struck by a vehicle while walking to school on Fort Wayne's northeast side.
The student was struck this morning while walking on East State Boulevard at Arrowwood/Busch Drive -- the same intersection where another student was struck in December. The intersection is near Blackhawk Middle School.
The girl who was struck today was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unknown.
