Thursday, March 31, 2022 10:38 am

Girl struck while walking to school

Another student has been struck by a vehicle while walking to school on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

The student was struck this morning while walking on East State Boulevard at Arrowwood/Busch Drive -- the same intersection where another student was struck in December. The intersection is near Blackhawk Middle School.

The girl who was struck today was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unknown.

 

