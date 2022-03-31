Toddler dies in possible Adams drowning

A toddler may have drowned Wednesday in rural Adams County, the county sheriff's department said today.

Emergency service workers were called to a rural Adams County address near Berne about noon Wednesday on the report of a possible drowning, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The child was missing for some time before being located by a family member, head down in a 39-inch hole that contained 10 inches of water, the statement said. It said the hole was man-made and intended to have a post set in it for construction purposes.

Police and emergency-service workers began performing lifesaving measures, and the child was flown to an area hospital, but he since has been pronounced dead, the statement said.

Berne and Geneva police, Berne firefighters, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Adams County EMS and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted.