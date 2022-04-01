Dancing with the Stars at North Side

Students and teachers at North Side High School rehearse onstage Thursday evening for the school's annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The event, at 5:30 p.m. today, pairs Dance V students with school staff members in dances of all styles. Tickets are $2 and are available at the door. All proceeds go to Riley Children's Foundation.
Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette
