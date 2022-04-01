Silver Alert declared for missing eastern Indiana woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing eastern Indiana woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, state police said today.

Virginia Crump, 80, was last seen at 11:10 a.m. Friday in Pennville, state police said in the alert. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana license plate RQR548.

Anyone with information about Crump is asked to contact the Blackford County sheriff's department at 765-348-0930 or dial 911.