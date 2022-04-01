County ordered to improve jail conditions

A federal judge has ordered Allen County officials to improve conditions at the county jail in response to an inmate's lawsuit alleging overcrowded conditions and a lack of medical attention, recreation and oversight by confinement officers.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled Thursday the jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed. The conditions lead to numerous problems that threaten and cause injuries to inmates, he said.

The jail's physical structure prevents the sheriff from discharging his duty to properly care for prisoners, the judge said.

Leichty ordered Allen County to provide a safe environment for prisoners and ensure there is enough staff to supervise them. Officials must also make sure prisoners eventually have access to recreation outside their cell blocks for at least five one-hour periods a week, subject to certain safety and security concerns.

Until a long-term solution is reached, prisoners must have access outside their cell blocks for at least three one-hour periods a week.

The judge gave county officials 45 days to file a plan with the court that addresses the jail's deficiencies.

If the long-term plan includes a new jail, the plan must include a general construction plan, execution of a purchase agreement, hiring of an architect and construction manager and other benchmarks.

If their plan doesn't include a new jail, county officials must show how they plan to address the deficiencies and all steps that will be taken to maintain the jail's population at 732 or below.

The judge's decision is a response to a lawsuit filed in January 2020 by Vincent Morris. Attorneys Kenneth Faulk of the American Civil Liberties Union in Indiana and Samuel Bolinger of Fort Wayne signed the petition.

